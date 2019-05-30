Gregg Wallace reveals reason behind son's name and being a hands-on father The chef welcomed his first child with wife Anne-Marie in April

Gregg Wallace has recently welcomed his first child with wife of three years Anne-Marie, and has now opened up about being a hands-on dad at the age of 54 and revealed the sweet reason behind his son's unique name.

The chef, who appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to promote his new book, Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook, was beaming as he told Andrea McLean and fellow panellists that he is very involved in taking care of Sid. "I change nappies and I feed and I wind. I love it. I've been weed on three times," he joked as he revealed that the newborn, who has a full head of hair, definitely takes after his mum.

Going on to explain the meaning behind his moniker, Sid Massimo, the chef explained: "Sid was my grandad's name, [he was] from Peckham in South East London. So my baby boy is Sid Massimo. Massimo is my father-in-law's name so you've got the working class London and the Italian."

Gregg and Anne-Marie's dream of having a child came true on 29 April after two years of trying. And despite talking about possibly turning to IVF, the couple ended up conceiving Sid naturally.

"We tried for a couple of years to have him," he said. Revealing the "magic ingredient" that made it all possible, he explained: "Everybody was saying that we had to relax, and actually we had a month in Italy, we were doing the book and obviously the people that were saying relax were right. If you want to conceive, Italian sunshine, loads of pasta a bottle of red wine!"

Despite being on cloud nine with their newborn, who like Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison was born at the Portland Hospital, the loved-up pair have no plans to expand their family.

"I did say to Anna I wasn't sure because by the time you are my age, your children are grown up and you can have time with your wife again. I will be in my 70s when Sid is twenty," he told the panel.