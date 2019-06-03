Ex-Hollyoaks actress Jazmine Franks shows off her incredible body transformation - see pictures! The actress has adopted a new lifestyle

Former Hollyoaks actress, Jazmine Franks, has opened up about her incredible body transformation. The 27-year-old, who played Esther Bloom on the soap until April 2018, has been on a weight loss journey for the past 12 months and the results are incredible. Previously talking about what spurred her on to shed over a stone, she said it was when she saw a picture of herself eating pizza.

Taking to Instagram, she shared this picture alongside a shot of her 6 months into her diet and fitness plan. She wrote: "There’s 6 months and a 8kg difference between these pictures so it’s been a very slow process but I wanted to make sure I still had a social life. I still enjoy desserts and I still enjoy a gin."

She went on to say that leaving the show has given her the luxury of having time to properly focus on herself. "Having time on my side has played a massive part, leaving Hollyoaks gave me the freedom to focus on me. I’m not saying I don’t want to work again HA I’m definitely ready for a new adventure but having the time where I’m my main priority has made me realise exactly what I want from life and who I want in it!"

Revealing that's she's had to change her behaviour and attitude to her social life, she said: "I feel really good at the moment, I’ve learnt to say no. To the food I don’t actually need to eat, to the events I don’t actually want to go to and to the things I don’t actually want to do. I’ve had a bit of time out and I feel wonderful for it."

She has previously spoken about how she struggled while on set with maintaining a healthy relationship with food. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, she said: "I ate what I wanted and was kind of blasé about what I put into my body. Now I feel so much happier and more positive.

"When I was working at Hollyoaks there were biscuits on the set and I was eating in the canteen where they had pie and chips. I prepare all my own meals now."

Fast forward to today and it's evident she has worked really hard for her incredible figure and that she's lost weight in a measured way rather than following a crash diet. She regularly posts pictures of herself sweating it out at the gym and that, combined with intuitive eating, is an excellent way of going about things.