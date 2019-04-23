Weight loss Journey: Loose Women's Anne Diamond reveals how she slimmed down The presenter has spoken candidly

Anne Diamond has been on our screens for over thirty years and during that time the 64-year-old has struggled with her weight. Known for her stints on the likes of Good Morning Britain, the radio and being a Loose Women panelist, Anne has made no secret of the lengths she's gone to get down to a size she feels happy with.

Back in 2006, she actually decided to appear on weight loss show Celebrity Fit Club, after her weight sored to 15 stone. However, despite momentarily slimming down, it wasn't enough to get her fit in the long-term and the presenter quit after it was revealed she had been fitted with a gastric band. She has previously opened up about her experience with the weight loss surgery.

“I’d tried every diet you can imagine. Nothing worked. I went to Belgium to have a gastric band and they didn’t fit it right", she said. Still frustrated, she then decided to have another one fitted in the UK to see if this would help regulate her weight and despite proving more of a success, she did open up to the Loose Women about the shortcomings of it.

Speaking back in 2017, she said: “As everybody knows I've been down that path and all these years later and while it helps, it's helped hugely - I think without it I would be the size of a house.

"I would never argue against surgery, but I'm just saying there are pitfalls in it that you don't even think about and I don't love food any more." The presenter has warned people that they should think very carefully before going down this route but she has revealed it has helped her to slim down to a healthy size.