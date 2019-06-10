Strictly star Gorka Marquez reveals exciting career-related news This is so apt for Gorka!

It's an incredibly exciting time for Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez at the moment, with the arrival of his first child just around the corner. And on Monday, the professional dancer revealed some big news ahead of his baby's birth to do with his career. While Gorka is known best for his dancing, the star has just landed a new gig as the ambassador for nutritional supplement brand Innermost. This is a perfect role for Gorka, who often shares updates on his own health on social media, particularly his recovery following a back injury that prevented him from taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour at the beginning of the year.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez is now an ambassador for Innermost

In the post, Gorka shared a shirtless photograph of himself, and held a Strong Protein product from the Innermost range in his hand. In the caption, the dad-to-be wrote: "NEWS. So excited to become an ambassador for @liveinnermost. I've been using their products, I love the test and also the results! Go check the link in my bio to see their products and order the ones that work for you. I am currently using the Strong package to help maintain my muscle and aid recovery during all the dancing and travelling!!"

Gorka and girlfriend Gemma Atkinson are expecting their first baby

Gorka and his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson are set to become first-time parents in the next few months. Last week, Gemma officially went on maternity leave from Hits Radio ahead of her baby's arrival, and thanked her listeners for their well-wishes over the recent weeks. Taking to Instagram after her last show, she wrote: "Officially on maternity leave! Love to say I'll be doing the above but the reality is very different," she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "Thank you for all the lovely messages regarding @hitsradiouk. I'll be back in the new year with a new show getting you home from work on drive time 4pm until 7pm, and it's lovely to know you'll all still be tuning in. Until then, I'm casually waiting for Baby Marquez to arrive and for the new chapter for me and Gorks to begin."

