Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon reveals exciting baby news in her family Congratulations to Lucy and her family!

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has got a lot to look forward to over the next few months, after announcing on Twitter that she's going to be an aunty! The Bethany Platt actress posted a series of baby scan photos on her social media page, and wrote alongside them: "My sister is having a baby in August… this is him swimming around in her belly x hello baby x." Fans were quick to congratulate Lucy's sister, with one writing: "Congratulations to your sister! You're going to be a great aunty to this little bubba," while another wrote: "This is truly amazing, a beautiful joy in the waiting." A third added: "He'll be very lucky to have an aunty like you."

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon shared baby scan photos of her new nephew

Lucy is already an aunty to her older sister Laura's two sons, who she often shares photos of across her social media channels. The actress told What's on TV: "I am very close to my family. My sister has two little boys and I love being an aunty, but I'm very close to my aunties, uncles and cousins too." Lucy lives nearby to her family in Blackpool, and enjoys nothing more than spending time with them during her time off from filming on Coronation Street.

This will be the Coronation Street star's third nephew

The actress will be around even more to help with her new nephew in the near future, having announced her decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of her contract in 2020. The 23-year-old joined the cast as Bethany four years ago, and won the best actress and best female dramatic performance at last year's British Soap Awards for her harrowing grooming storyline. Bethany announced her decision last month in a statement. She said: "After the most incredible four years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020. It's hard to put into words how much this show means to me."

Lucy continued: "I've made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I've had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I've laughed with the best people everyday. I'm so thankful to (producer) Iain and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly." The star then went on to clarify that her decision had nothing to do with the recent mass of departures of other stars in the past few months, and that the door would be left open for her character to return in the future.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.