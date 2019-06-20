Emily Atack fears she won't be able be to have children The I'm a Celebrity star is in a new relationship with Rob Jowers

Her relationship with TV studio director Rob Jowers is going from strength to strength, and I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack has now revealed that she already has children on her mind - more so the fact that she might struggle to conceive in the future. The 29-year-old, who is famous for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, has opened up about her fertility and revealed she is worried that she may have left it too late to have children. Speaking in a clip from her new show, Emily Atack: Adulting, the actress said: "I have been worrying about my fertility. My whole life I have assumed if I met someone I could have babies straight away, but what if I can't?"

"I have got to be honest, if they come back and say something is wrong I will be absolutely devastated," she added. Emily admitted she is concerned she will reach her thirties and still won't be ready to have children. "I'm worrying that I'll get to 32, still not anywhere close to having kids," the star explained. "So is 29 the kind of age you should start thinking about it when I still feel like a baby now?" She continued: "I used to look at my Grandma Betty when she was alive and think, God, she's surrounded with all of us, she's got so many grandkids, so many kids. That's what I want."

Meanwhile, Emily appears to be happy in her new relationship. She met Rob earlier this year, and confirmed their romance on Instagram snap in April. "Happy Easter one n'all," she captioned a sweet picture of the pair. Fans immediately assumed that the couple were engaged after spotting a diamond ring on Emily's engagement finger. However, a spokesperson for the actress denied the rumours, saying at the time: "Both Emily and Rob are not engaged but have been spending lots of time together, both have been enjoying this weekend's heatwave with friends and family."

