Britney Spears reveals her weight loss in new workout video She looks great!

Britney Spears has been impressing her fans with her incredible physique in her latest workout video – and what's more, she's already seen a result too. The singer took to Instagram to share the footage, which saw her doing various exercises in the garden, dressed in a tiny pair of shorts and crop top. In the video's caption, the mother-of-two revealed that she had lost 3 pounds as a result of her increased workout. She said: "I've been working really hard to lose weight, and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds, it's a lot." Britney added: "The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I've made with all my favourite exercises. I usually wear headphones – music takes me away."

Britney Spears showcased her weight loss in a new workout video

The star continued: "I know I don't look perfect here, but I'm working on it. hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend's abs a run for their money!" Comments soon followed, including Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari, who wrote: "Perfect as it can be! Lioness always inspiring the world!" The star's fans were also quick to compliment the singer. One wrote: "You go girl!" while another said: "You look amazing Britney." A third added: "I love your workouts." Other followers, however, were quick to point out to the star that she looks perfect the size she is. "You are beautiful just the way you are," one wrote, while another commented: "You don't need to lose weight, you are already beautiful. Do it for yourself, not others."

MORE: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have been friends in secret for ages

Britney has been dedicated to fitness and her health over the past few months

READ: Sarah Ferguson reveals what it's like living with Prince Andrew

Over the past few months, Britney has been sharing various workout videos on social media. In May, she posted a clip of herself doing yoga at the park, and another of herself doing weight lifting at her gym. The star's dedication to fitness and her health follows on from her checking out of a wellness treatment facility in April, where she received therapy. In one caption for a video she posted at the end of May, Britney wrote: "After therapy and being too serious it's nice to be silly!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.