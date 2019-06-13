Emily Atack surprises fans with stunning new hairstyle - take a look Wow, we approve!

I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack has switched up her locks! The 29-year-old took to Instagram to unveil a brand new look - cropped hair and a brighter colour. "Hey kids. I've had a chop and change. Thank you team @charlesworthingtonsalons," she wrote in the caption. The Inbetweeners star was inundated with lovely comments, with one follower saying: "This blonde!!!! I love it!!! Xxxx." Another wrote: "Why haven't I got her hair!!! I love this xx." A third post read: "Love this style and colour xx." One more fan tagged in her own hairstylist, and said: "Can I go lighter next time babe? This looks lush @emilyatackofficial."

Since appearing in I'm A Celebrity last year, Emily has been enjoying the new increased popularity. Having sleek hair was one of her original beauty barriers during her time in the jungle, she previously admitted that her biggest fear was her makeup wearing off and her straight hair going curly. However, since embracing the humidity and her natural texture, Emily has been loyal to her tousled hair. Speaking to HELLO! in March, she revealed she still likes to embrace both her glamorous and her more laidback side. "I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down. I don't really go for designer stuff - I'm scared I'm going to get stuff down it!" she said.

WATCH: Quickfire Qs with Emily Atack!

Meanwhile, the actress, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners from 2008-2010, recently opened up about dealing with online trolls. "There is a more nasty, more dark wave of online abuse that does bring you down and you do start to think - god, am I really that bad?" she told The Stylist. "I think it goes somewhere and manifests itself in some way, it must do." She added: "Luckily I have a wonderful life full of love and friendship and I have my health, so I take strength from that. I won’t bow to a stranger who felt a desire to call me out on my double chins."

