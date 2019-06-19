Inside Emily Atack's romantic Paris getaway with boyfriend Rob Jowers There's no greater city to visit when you're in love

Emily Atack has been on cloud nine since finding love with TV studio director Rob Jowers earlier this year – and now the couple have taken their romance to the city of love, enjoying a mini-break in Paris. Emily and Rob hopped on the Eurostar earlier this week to celebrate their relationship, and the fact that the former I'm a Celebrity star has landed her very own TV show, Emily Atack: Adulting, which sees her grappling with life's big questions, like whether she should have children or not.

What a gorgeous couple

Documenting their jaunt across the Channel, the couple booked into a stunning hotel in the French capital before enjoying some sight-seeing, with a stop at the famous Louvre Museum to marvel at Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting. After working up an appetite, the couple headed off for some traditional French cuisine - a plate of garlicky escargots (snails) drowning in butter. Emily shared a stunning photo of her and Rob as they prepared to dine out, with her dressing the part in a beautiful plunging green silk gown with ruffled hem and wraparound waistline. She captioned the image: "Bonjour darlings! On a mini hol aren’t we!"

Very fancy

MORE: Emily Atack shares a look inside her London home

Emily and her beau met earlier this year but only went public in April. She confirmed their romance on Instagram, sharing a snap of the pair cuddling up together as she nuzzled up to him. "Happy Easter one n’all," she captioned the sweet picture. Fans immediately assumed that the couple were engaged after spotting a diamond ring on Emily's engagement finger. However, a spokesperson for the actress denied the rumours, saying at the time: "Both Emily and Rob are not engaged but have been spending lots of time together, both have been enjoying this weekend's heatwave with friends and family."

A day of culture

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.