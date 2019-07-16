Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field reveals mum's heartbreaking health diagnosis This is so sad

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field returned to Loose Women on Tuesday as a guest to talk about her family's devastating news concerning her mum, Gwen. The mother-of-three revealed on the ITV daytime show that Gwen has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that they had found out just before they flew to London in October to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, where their oldest daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid. The actress told the panel: "We found out just before the royal wedding, you know when you have an instinct like when your kid is sick." Ayda added that they found out that her mum had been suffering from the disease for years, and that they are now finding out all they can about the symptoms. "I didn't know the symptoms of Parkinson's, all I knew was Michael J Fox and shaky hands," she said.

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field spoke about her mum's Parkinson's diagnosis on Loose Women

Ayda also told the panel that she has been struggling to deal with the news. "It's such a confusing time as there are such wonderful blessings in my life, I have this wonderful baby and the X Factor I loved, and there were all these moments of joy and then these sharp drop offs where I would be lying in bed crying. There are these weird moments of misplaced anger that I have - there was someone who was talking about Parkinson's and not needing the medication my mum has because their's isn't as aggressive, and I would then get angry that there's isn't as advanced as my mum's."

Gwen found out about her diagnosis just before the royal wedding in October

The star has now become an ambassador for Parkinson's UK and is determined to help others suffering from the disease. "I've become an ambassador for Parkinson's UK and they have been so supportive. I think there are so many things about this disease that are confusing and overwhelming, but what's really great is that there are people investing their time in helping to find a cure," she said.

Gwen then joined Ayda on the panel, and was greeted with a round of applause from the audience. "I'm really doing well, I think after I got the diagnosis I started being myself again. I'm very connected," she said. "Now she's diagnosed and is on the medication, she's with it and alert, and before she was kind of slipping away and I didn't know what was happening. But now she's the mum I knew from ages ago," Ayda added.

