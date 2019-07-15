Royal fans will get to see Prince George next week – here's how We can't wait!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked hard to give their three young children as normal a childhood as possible, and as a result they are mainly kept out of the public eye. However, as with tradition, royal fans can expect to see Prince George next week, as new photos of the future King will be released to mark his sixth birthday on 22 July. The pictures will likely to be taken by Kate again, giving them a far more personal touch. The Duchess is a keen photographer, and has released many images of her children over the years on their birthdays and milestone events such as first days of school and nursery.

Prince George will turn six next week!

READ: Zara Tindall reveals secret singing talent during weekend away with Mike and their children

George, along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was last seen out in public on Wednesday. The royal siblings made a surprise appearance with their mum at a charity polo event that Prince William was taking part in. The family was also joined by the Duchess of Sussex and her baby son Archie, who were there to cheer on Prince Harry, who was also competing in the game. George was pictured playing football with Charlotte, and in another photo, he was seen climbing into the boot of their car to find snacks.

MORE: Is this the sweet way Kate Middleton honoured Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's birthday?

George was last seen in public at a charity polo game

Both George and Charlotte have broken up for the summer holidays now, and have been spending the majority of their time at the family's country home, Anmer Hall. The Cambridges love being outdoors, and the home boasts sprawling acres of land where the children can run around with maximum privacy, thanks to the no fly-over zone there. Over the weekend, George, Charlotte and Louis spent some quality time at their grandparents' house in Bucklebury, while Kate and William attended the tennis finals at Wimbledon. On Saturday, George and Charlotte were spotted at a local summer fair with Carole and Michael Middleton. An onlooker told People that they were having a wonderful time, and that George participated in a crockery smash stall.

Although George is normally a lot more reserved than his younger siblings during public events, in the past year the little boy has become more and more confident. Over the past twelve months, the royal has acted as a pageboy for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – and was seen singing God Save the Queen as he walked down the aisle with the rest of the bridal party. He also was also heard speaking in public in a video from the Cambridges' trip to Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden design in May. When asked by William what he would mark his mum's design out of ten, he replied: "Twenty out of ten" – aww!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.