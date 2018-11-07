Ayda Field opens up about son Charlie's secret health battle The X Factor judge is a mum to three young children

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field were just some of the famous faces at the Pride of Britain Awards on Tuesday evening, as they presented a three-year-old girl, Ella Chadwick, with the Child of Courage award for her brave battle with a rare kidney disease. And on stage, Ayda opened up for the first time about her own son's health battle as she listened to her inspirational story. The mum-of-three said: "My son's had health problems. Nothing as serious as Ella's, but when your child is ill you feel so vulnerable, so powerless. Nothing else in the world matters until they're well again." Ayda continued: "So I really felt Ella's mum's worry and pain. To see Ella so strong, sweet, selfless and cheeky, is so uplifting."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's son Charlie has been unwell

Both Robbie and Ayda are extremely private when it comes to their children, although their family has been in the spotlight a lot this year. In September, the celebrity couple revealed the happy news that they had welcomed a third child, a baby daughter called Coco. Ayda made the announcement on Instagram after posting a black-and-white photo of their family's hands, telling fans that her full name was Colette Josephine Williams, and that it had been a "very long and difficult" journey, but that the entire family was "over the moon."

The couple's eldest daughter played a big role at the royal wedding

The couple's eldest daughter, Teddy, six, meanwhile, made her public debut in October as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. Like the rest of their children, Teddy's face had been hidden until the wedding in order to protect her privacy, and the fans couldn’t believe just how much she looked like her famous dad. Teddy even cheekily asked Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen.

After the big day, Ayda spoke out about her daughter's big role in the wedding. She told The Mirror: "As a mum, you are nervous. Is she going to lose it? Is she going to cause chaos? Is there going to be a temper tantrum in front of the Queen?" However, she then revealed how proud she was of her youngster for doing a great job, adding: "She was amazing."

