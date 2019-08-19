Saira Khan opens up about her anxiety-inducing skin condition as she poses in a bikini on holiday She looks incredible!

Loose Women star Saira Khan has taken a break from her panellist role this week whilst she enjoys a sun-filled holiday with her family of four. The 49-year-old has been posting a variety of body confident snaps whilst soaking in the summer rays showcasing her incredible figure.

On Monday, Saira posted a very different kind of bikini Instagram post. Posting a collage of bikini pictures the mum-of-two opened up about suffering from a variety of skin conditions over the years: "Never in my dreams did I ever think that after suffering with skin disorders most of my teenage and young adult life I would ever be able to show off my skin as I did on this holiday."

The TV presenter revealed the brutal truth of dealing with the skin conditions, writing: "I can’t tell you the amount of anxious years I have spent carefully choosing what clothes to wear because my skin was red raw, bloody or inflamed due to the amount of scratching that I did."

Allowing a rare insight into her battle with various skin disorders such as psoriasis, Saira admitted: "Nobody really appreciates skin disorders because they are not threatening - but when you have psoriasis, eczema, sensitive skin or vitiligo no one really understands how this can knock your confidence and affect your mental health."

She continued to explain how she learnt to make peace with her conditions with "years of self-care, dedication and patience" and that despite having scars and "not so perfect skin, I am finally happy and confident to wear what I like and not be ashamed of my skin." Her post lead to many of her followers thanking her for the admission, one writing: "Yesss you should be so proud and well done for inspiring others xx," and another simply commenting: "Thanks for sharing this." You go, girl!

During her idyllic holiday with her family, Saira tried her best to perfect her best 'Amanda Holden pose'. Posing aside a swimming pool with her head thrown back Saira wrote: "My kids are dying of embarrassment of me trying to copy a @noholdenback pose - but I don’t care! There’s no such thing as KHAN’T." Receiving a large amount of positive feedback, one Instagram user commented: 'I'm sure many a lady will be doing a 'Saira Khan' at the pool in future." We couldn't agree more. Saira, you are looking fab!