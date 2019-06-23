Loose Women star Saira Khan shows off incredible body transformation How impressive!

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan has been spending time abroad in Portugal, and has returned to the UK with an incredible body transformation. The star was staying at the Juice Masters Retreat, which has seen her consume four fruit and vegetable juices a day – and the results speak for themselves. On Instagram, Saira shared a before-and-after photo collage which had two pictures side-by-side of her wearing a bikini. In the after image, the mother-of-two looks visibly slimmer with an incredibly toned stomach. In the caption, Saira wrote a lengthy post about how good she now feels having taken part in the juice programme, and that while she doesn't know how much weight she has lost, she feels a lot better in herself.

She wrote: "So here’s my “Before” and “After” during my stay here @juicemasterretreats#juicyoasisportugal . I came here to get rid of my bloat, relax, recharge and revitalise myself. I’ve feasted on four fruit and veg juices a day, full of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. I have not had any adverse symptoms at all. Have not felt hungry once. I’ve had two colonics one coffee and one wheatgrass - which I feel were brilliant for me. I have no idea how much weight I’ve lost- I have not weighed myself- but it’s not about the weight- it’s about how I feel. And I’m on a juicy high! Would recommend this to anyone who wants to change their diet mindset! This was not a diet - this was an enlightened way to understand the power of fruit and veg."

The Loose Women star was happy to be reunited with her children

During her stay, Saira shared pictures on social media, including one of her making her own juice at the resort, and another of standing in a bikini in front of the pool. And while she had a wonderful time, the doting mum couldn't wait to return to the UK, where she was reunited with her two children. Saira shared a lovely picture on Instagram of herself and her son Zach, ten, and daughter Amara, eight, at home together. "Missed them and happy to be back in their arms," she wrote in the caption.

