Loose Women's Saira Khan shows off incredible new teeth transformation after admitting worry about 'crooked' smile Look at those sparklers!

Loose Woman Saira Khan has opened up about opting for treatment on her teeth, after feeling self-conscious about the way she looked in the past. The star revealed that she had decided to get her teeth straightened after seeing pictures of herself in a magazine. She told The Mirror: "I had become increasingly self-conscious about my teeth – some of the top ones were coming out, there was a gap, they were uneven, the front teeth were protruding."

Saira has had Invisalign braces to straighten her teeth

She added: "At first glance most people would say there was nothing wrong but I knew I smiled awkwardly, I didn’t like my smile and I wouldn’t show my teeth. I would avoid red carpet dos because of my teeth." The presenter even revealed that it was Cheryl's tooth transformation that persuaded her to get the treatment!

"Looking after your teeth, straightening them, creating the perfect smile, is now a trend," she said. "If you look at before pictures of Cheryl Cole you can see what a difference it has made to her teeth."

Saira opted to have Invisalign, an invisible braces system that many other stars have used to straighten and perfect their smile. And looking at the before and after photos, we're not surprised she's so happy with the results! She has also had her gnashers whitened, sculpted and shaped to give the perfect finish - no wonder she's happy to smile so broadly on the red carpet these days.

She revealed Cheryl had inspired her to have the treatment, too

The Loose Women star is often open with her followers, and has shared selfies from the dentist chair on her Instagram page. On Friday morning, she told her fans that she was heading back to the dentist to have an implant put in, after she damaged one of her teeth during time on Dancing On Ice. "I am actually quite dreading it," she said during the video. Ouch!