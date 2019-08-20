Amanda Holden beats Carol Vordeman with this huge honour Round of applause!

Amanda Holden has just won a very prestigious award - the ITV star has been crowned Rear of the Year 2019! The 48-year-old has been awarded the title,and batted off stiff competition from Holly Willoughby and Carol Vorderman, who won the title twice - once in 2011 and again in 2014. According to The Mirror, the blonde beauty amassed almost 12,000 votes. According to Rear Of The Year organiser Tony Edwards, Amanda won because her rear end is in proportion with her body. "She has a particularly shapely, well-toned and, above all, proportionate and understated rear. It is a contrast to the somewhat exaggerated, fake, cosmetic look for bottoms, recently imported from the USA."

And what's the secret behind her now very famous bum? Well, the mum of two refuses to diet. Telling the Mail Online in 2018, she said: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet."

Instead, the Britain's Got Talent judge says she prefers to live an all-round healthy lifestyle rather than fall into the pattern of crash diets. She explained: "I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in."

Running and yoga are her favourite forms of exercise - a great mix of cardio and stretching. "I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out," she told the publication.

