Amanda Holden just wore the ultimate wedding guest outfit & we're obsessed

At the weekend, the gorgeous Amanda Holden attended the wedding of Charlotte Percival and we can't stop thinking about her attire! The 48-year-old decided to opt for a stunning green frock by high end brand The Vampire's Wife. We've tracked down the dress and it's part of the brand's current season, and costs a cool £895. Known as 'The Whole Lotta Trouble Dress' it featured smocked sleeves, padded shoulders and a ruffled hem. It even came with a coordinating silk sash belt and of course, a mini length which showed off her famous pins. The mother-of-two added a green fascinator by Victoria Grant and nude high heels. The dress is hugely popular - Robbie Williams's wife Ayda also has the same design in the longer, more midi length. Great minds think alike…

It's been a busy time for The Britain's Got Talent star - she's just launched her first fashion collaboration with Fenn Wright Mason. Taking to Instagram last week, the ITV favourite wrote: "Very excited to be sharing this with you!! I have been busy designing my first ever clothing collaboration for @fennwrightmanson. I’m so happy that I’ve got to work with an amazing brand and have been able to create a collection that really reflects my style! Tailored, Glam & Elegant... it’s going to look lovely on you all! Release date is 12th August #AmandaHoldenFWM."

The video caused a bit of sensation as soon as Amanda shared it - and it has the full backing of BGT co-star Alesha Dixon. The pregnant star wrote: "Looks gorgeous honey." Bestie Kate Thornton added: "Seriously want all of them! Well done on another brilliant project x."

From the snippet we've seen online, it looks like it's full of glamour! Show-stopping glittery frocks to chic little black dresses and lots of satin, we are loving the collection and think it will look incredible for the party season.

