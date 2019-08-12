﻿
Amanda Holden just wore the ultimate wedding guest outfit & we're obsessed

Get wedding ready with Amanda...

Laura Sutcliffe

At the weekend, the gorgeous Amanda Holden attended the wedding of Charlotte Percival and we can't stop thinking about her attire! The 48-year-old decided to opt for a stunning green frock by high end brand The Vampire's Wife. We've tracked down the dress and it's part of the brand's current season, and costs a cool £895. Known as 'The Whole Lotta Trouble Dress' it featured smocked sleeves, padded shoulders and a ruffled hem. It even came with a coordinating silk sash belt and of course, a mini length which showed off her famous pins. The mother-of-two added a green fascinator by Victoria Grant and nude high heels. The dress is hugely popular - Robbie Williams's wife Ayda also has the same design in the longer, more midi length. Great minds think alike…

£895, The Vampire's Wife

It's been a busy time for The Britain's Got Talent star - she's just launched her first fashion collaboration with Fenn Wright Mason. Taking to Instagram last week,  the ITV favourite wrote: "Very excited to be sharing this with you!! I have been busy designing my first ever clothing collaboration for @fennwrightmanson. I’m so happy that I’ve got to work with an amazing brand and have been able to create a collection that really reflects my style! Tailored, Glam & Elegant... it’s going to look lovely on you all! Release date is 12th August #AmandaHoldenFWM." 

Amanda has wedding guest dressing down to a fine art

The video caused a bit of sensation as soon as Amanda shared it - and it has the full backing of BGT co-star Alesha Dixon. The pregnant star wrote: "Looks gorgeous honey." Bestie Kate Thornton added: "Seriously want all of them! Well done on another brilliant project x." 

From the snippet we've seen online, it looks like it's full of glamour! Show-stopping glittery frocks to chic little black dresses and lots of satin, we are loving the collection and think it will look incredible for the party season. 

