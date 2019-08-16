Amanda Holden just wowed her Instagram fans in sexy leather trousers Be prepared to be amazed..

This week we've seen the stunner that is Amanda Holden rocking an incredible bikini on holiday and now the ITV favourite has just stepped out in a pair of very chic black leather trousers. Ooh er! The Britain's Got Talent star shared a shot of her filming the new Marks & Spencer food advert and in the picture, she is wearing not only her leather trousers but a gorgeous bottle green draped top, with white high heels. We were also very taken with the 48-year-old's red lippy and voluminous blow dry. Full marks!

How incredible does Amanda look?

In an interview with The Daily Mail this week, Amanda revealed she doesn't care about what people think of her outfits, and the criticism she received during the most recent series of Britain's Got Talent didn't faze her one little bit. She said: "I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I'm nearly 50. Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels. Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me." Amanda's fashion stylist, Karl Willet, told HELLO!: "Amanda is a dream to work with. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me. She is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

When it comes to dressing for her shape, the mother-of-two knows exactly what suits her. "These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look."

