Demi Lovato proudly shows off her cellulite in an inspiring unedited Instagram post

I have all the feels for Demi Lovato today. The 27-year-old singer has been through a rough time of late, but she appears to be back stronger than ever and her latest message is powerful and empowering and woah, can you tell I‘m obsessed with her RN? The former Disney star shared a bikini snap in all its unedited glory while on holiday in Bora Bora, and the accompanying caption is wonderful. It deserves to also remain unedited, so here it is in full: "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally soooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth - so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful ism but it’s just not me. This is what I got."

The singer continued: "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet sh*t.

"Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio… I’m working on an anthem… Just so everyone’s clear… I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelluliteday #celluLIT."

I really appreciate her honesty – it’s so rare with people in the public eye, unfortunately - and I’m SO glad that it’s a message that’s going out to 75 million people, the majority of which is girls. At the time of going to press she had nearly six million likes, and you can guarantee that one of those was from me.

Go Demi.

