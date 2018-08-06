Demi Lovato makes emotional statement following recent hospitalisation The star was rushed to hospital in July

Demi Lovato has broken her silence after being rushed into hospital in July following a suspected drug overdose – thanking fans for their support and vowing that she will "keep fighting". The statement, which she posted to her Instagram account, read: "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all your love and support throughout this past week and beyond," she continued. "Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."

She went on to say that her focus now is on recovering. "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting," she concluded the statement.

Her loyal fans were quick to send their good wishes, with one writing, "Sending so much love Demi. Stay strong, keep fighting we are thinking about you, we will support you always." Demi was taken ill in July after suffering what was thought to be a drug overdose, according to reports by TMZ.

The singer's representatives said at the time: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."