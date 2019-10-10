Strictly's Johannes Radebe reveals extreme way he's preparing for Saturday's performance Johannes is partnered with Catherine Tydesley

Strictly's Johannes Radebe has revealed that ahead of his performance on Saturday he has had a vitamin drip treatment. In a video shared on Instagram, Johannes can be seen having vitamins injected into his body. The 32-year-old can be heard asking his nutritionist what is in the needle, saying: "What are you injecting in me now my darling?" to which she responds: "It's an antioxidant. It's one of the master antioxidants in the body. It's very good at detoxifying the liver and the rest of your organs. It'll really help to combat sickness."

Johannes visited REVIV London for the treatment, a wellness centre that specialises in IV treatments. It's likely that he opted for the Hydromax drip, boasting a concoction of minerals, antioxidants and electrolytes that: "help your body to recover and rehydrate quickly after excursive." Sounds like it would come in handy after all the hard work Johannes and his Strictly partner Catherine Tydesley have been putting in at the rehearsal studio this week!

Johannes received the treatment on Thursday morning

As for Catherine, the Corrie star is all about her healthy breakfasts and even makes them for her son, Alfie. Catherine, 36, even shares the scrumptious recipe she swears by, adding: "Alife loves to make faces with fruit! Let the children enjoy the process! Get the kids involved and make breakfast interesting and creative!"

Johannes is partnered with Catherine Tyldesley on this year's Strictly

Check out the recipe here, then get yourself down to the shop and load up on banana, cinnamon and coconut oil.

