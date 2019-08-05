Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley reveals her surprising passion What can't this girl do!

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has revealed her surprising hobby that she not only loves to watch but also to take part in. From producing hard-hitting documentaries to shaking her tail feather on the Strictly dance floor, is there anything this 32-year-old can't do? The journalist revealed that she often swaps her dance shoes for boxing gloves on Eddie Hearn's podcast, Eddie Hearn: No Passion, No Point, explaining: "I watch boxing, I really love boxing and people always find that surprising. And I love UFC."

Whilst on the podcast, the presenter also went on to clarify why she participated in the sixteenth series of Strictly, stating: "I'd been to Iraq a couple of times and it was all quite harrowing. It got to the point where I was walking across dead bodies to get to work and I thought, you know what I wouldn't mind taking a couple of months to be at home, see my crowd, see my family, prioritise home a bit and do Strictly."

Stacey and Kevin started dating after Strictly

The revelation comes just days after the documentary maker addressed her romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton. The 32-year-old told The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can't really indulge that and then ask for privacy. That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds."

However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I'm very lucky," she commented. Stacey split from personal trainer Sam Tucknott after five years together following her Strictly victory, when she was paired with Kevin on the show.

