Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley shares the healthy pancake recipe she cooks her son Alfie Catherine Tyldesley reveals her healthy recipe!

Everyone loves a pancake. What's not to love? You can have them sweet or savoury, American style or crepe style like the French, you can even choose to go indulgent or healthy. There's a reason there's a WHOLE day dedicated to the panfried treats. So thankfully, posting to her Instagram account, Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley has recently shared the healthy pancake recipe that she loves to cook her son Alfie. Writing on her post, Catherine advised: "Alife loves to make faces with fruit! Let the children enjoy the process! Get the kids involved and make breakfast interesting and creative!"

CHICKPEA FLOUR AND BANANA PANCAKES

INSTRUCTIONS

1 cup water or coconut milk

1 egg

1 banana

1 cup chickpea flour (gram flour)

1 Tbsp baking powder (gluten-free if needed)

2 Tbsp arrowroot starch

1 tsp cinnamon

coconut oil for frying

Instagram: auntiecath17

INGREDIENTS

1. Throw all ingredients into a blender or food processor and mix until smooth.

2. Melt 1 Tbsp of coconut oil in a pan. Scoop out enough for your first pancake - cook in medium heat skillet.

#Top Tip - Cook until you see bubble throughout the pancake, and then flip.

3. Cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side.

4. Serve with whatever you fancy!