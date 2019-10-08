Strictly's Mike Bushell sheds one stone due to intense dance training with Katya Jones The BBC Breakfast host is looking in great shape!

Strictly Come Dancing star Mike Bushell has revealed he has already transformed his body since joining the hit dance show in August, losing an impressive one stone due to his training sessions with dance partner Katya Jones. Speaking to Claudia Winkleman on Sunday's results show, the BBC Breakfast reporter explained: "The hours we've put in I have lost about a stone! People say I am taller because of my posture and my daughters think Katya has banished the dad dancer from the training room!"

"I mean he is only outside the door, so he can come back any time but we are determined to keep him out there and to try and keep on improving," he added. Mike and Katya have developed a close bond since being partnered together in August. Last month, the 53-year-old even said that his wife wanted him to be partnered with the dancer despite last year's kissing scandal involving Seann Walsh.

When asked by Chris Moyles on his Radio X Breakfast show what his wife thought about the pairing, Mike replied: "My wife thought that Katya would be the best choreographer because she takes risks. She loves the show and got me into it last year. But she kept saying Katya is one of the best choreographers because Katya's known for taking risks."

However, Katya raised eyebrows after she lost her balance on two separate occasions during the live show. Viewers then suggested that the pro was "drunk" for falling over on the dance floor by accident, while the other incident took place during the post-dance interview. "She is worried because I'm known for being a bit clumsy after falling into a swimming pool at the Commonweath Games," Mike told BBC Solent. "And since she's started training with me she's crashed her car, not seriously, but into a hedge - the car was damaged. She's also hit me with a stick, hit me in the face and now fell over on the dance floor. So she's worried my clumsiness is now rubbing off on her."

