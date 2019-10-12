Shirley Ballas reveals Michelle Visage is helping her prepare for breast implant removal The Strictly head judge is scheduled to have the operation this month

Shirley Ballas has revealed that Strictly contestant Michelle Visage has been a "great help" with her decision to have her breast implants removed. The head judge revealed in September that she has decided to remove her implants over cancer fears following a number of diagnoses in her family. Shirley is set to go under the knife on Tuesday 29 October and has found Michelle a great comfort after she revealed that she too made the decision to have her own breast implants removed.

Talking in her exclusive HELLO! column Shirley revealed: "On a personal note, I've found Michelle really helpful and inspiring this week. She shared with me that she's had her breast implants taken out and as I am about to have mine removed, she gave me some information about doctors and things I should be aware of. She's been a great help at a time that's a bit nerve-wracking for me. She was just lovely."

Michelle has been a great comfort to Shirley

MORE: Strictly: Joe Sugg is 'told off' by judge Shirley Ballas: 'Get your act together'

Shirley made the decision to have the operation after she received a warning from her doctor during a mammogram. She was told that due to her implants, there is no guarantee that the mammogram could get a clear look behind them, meaning they could make it much more difficult to detect any cancers in her breasts. Shirley's mum and aunt both have cancer and she lost another aunt to the disease.

Last year, the 59-year-old urged women not to put off having their breasts checked after she was sent for her mammogram. She wrote on Instagram: "I do not have enough words to express my gratitude to the NHS. I had a routine check at the doctors and she was not happy with what she felt and saw in my breast. Immediately sent me to Clatterbridge hospital for a mammogram and ultrasound. I urge all women particularly over 50 to get checked."

Shirley will have her operation on 29 October

MORE: See inside Strictly pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg

She continued: "We go about our daily lives always busy and sometimes ignoring our body. If something changes externally or you have any discomfort at all it's your body telling you "take care of me". DON'T PUT IT OFF. Early detection is key to getting better. I have cancer in my family line so I will be being vigilant. To all the beautiful women out there young and old get checked regularly. We have one beautiful body we need to keep it well taken care of. Thank you again to the NHS for being so marvellous."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.