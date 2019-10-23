Robbie Williams feared he would 'die' if he didn't overhaul his lifestyle The Angels singer is in the best shape of his life

Robbie Williams has revealed the heartbreaking reason he was forced to overhaul his lifestyle. The singer admitted that he feared he would die if he didn't change his bad habits so he took dramatic steps to make sure he lived to see his children grow up. Speaking on the latest episode of WW's Wellness That Works podcast, the former Take That star admitted: "I knew I had to take action or I was going to die. Take it in small steps.

"You only get bucked off the horse so many times - daily, secondly, minutely, but you just keep getting back on the horse and then your percentage of who you are, where you are and how you feel about yourself and life will get better and better. But it's a hard journey." Robbie used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day and was previously entered into rehab for an addiction to prescription drugs.

Robbie has been taking his fitness seriously after becoming an ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers

Robbie, who has children Teddy, six, Charlie, four, and 13-month-old Coco with wife Ayda Field, also opened up about how "happy" he is now that openly talking about mental health is no longer taboo. "We have come leaps and bounds with how the public perceive what's going on with mental health. It's a much healthier place to be. People are very open and talking about what's going on for them and their minds, and their mental health. It's basically the start of the process of talking about this stuff, and I'm very proud and happy to be in a society that is now getting to grips with what this is."

Robbie shares three children with his wife Ayda Field

Robbie's lifestyle overhaul has seen him come on leaps and bounds with his music career too after he revealed earlier this month that he is releasing his first ever Christmas album! The 45-year-old announced the news at an intimate gathering at iconic Soho music venue, The Court, and he has collaborated with some surprising artists on the album – including his dad Pete, and boxer Tyson Fury.

