Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares rare photo of oldest kids playing together

Ayda Field shared a sweet photo of her two oldest children with her fans on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the former X-Factor judge posted two photos from her time outside with Teddy, seven, and Charlie, four. The first simply showed a gorgeous lawn in the afternoon sunlight, which the mum-of-three captioned: "Perfect autumn day." In the next, her two oldest children appeared to be running together, with their arms around each other's necks. They each wore blue trousers and jumpers as well as matching wellies, and Charlie also wore a light blue hat.

Ayda and Robbie have been married for almost a decade

The Loose Women panellist usually keeps her feed to pictures of her daily activities and outings, with occasional appearances from her singer husband Robbie. But she can't resist sharing a sweet photo of her children from time to time, usually with their faces obscured. While the couple's youngest child, daughter Coco, wasn't pictured, the one-year-old was the star of Ayda's Instagram at the end of last month, when Ayda filmed the tiny tot taking some of her first steps – with the help of her dad.

In the video, Coco could be seen holding on to Robbie's hand and taking around ten steps forward before starting to wobble. Ayda added Will Smith's song Just the Two of Us to the adorable clip. The Los Angeles-born presenter and actress married Robbie in 2010 after four years of dating, with the pair holding their wedding at his Beverly Hills home in August that year.

Last week, the 40-year-old had the honour of attending a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 50th anniversary of charity Parkinson's UK. It's a cause particularly close to Ayda's heart as her mum was diagnosed with the illness last year. "Proud to be an ambassador for @parkinsons.uk and fight this disease until we find a cure," she said on Instagram. "Thank you Duchess of Gloucester for hosting us at Buckingham Palace and for your continued support."

