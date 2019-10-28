Daisy Lowe opens about her 'heart-breaking' abortion on Mel B's new podcast The model chatted dating and relationships on the show

Model Daisy Lowe has spoken openly about a 'heart-breaking' abortion she had when she was younger. The former Strictly star was discussing dating on Mel B's new podcast The Truth Flirts, when the conversation turned to the topic. Mel asked her guests if they could date a person who had conflicting ideas on abortion. Daisy told her: "I wouldn’t be able to date someone who had conflicting ideas on abortion, no. Because it’s every woman’s right to do whatever they do. Ultimately there are a lot of very unwanted, unwell kids in the world who need a whole lot of love."

Daisy continued: "The planet is overpopulated enough, so why should we bring unwanted kids into the world. I think it’s important. It’s a heart-breaking decision to make. I’m really grateful that I had the choice growing up."

The daughter of fashion designer Pearl Lowe then opened up about her own experience, saying: "The only time when it has come up in my relationship was when I did get pregnant and I did need to make the choice and I chose to have one."

She added: "He was supportive, but I had to go to the clinic and it was heart-breaking. He called me when I was having the scan and I was like, there's a healthy heartbeat, he said, "You’ve got to keep it, we’ve got to keep it, let's do this. I was like, ‘Are you f****** kidding me?’ I was like ‘I can’t’!"

"I really want to be a mum but I'm not ready to do this yet and so I went ahead with it. It was heartbreaking but I'm so grateful that we didn't have that baby." Daisy added: "I would have sacrificed a whole lot of stuff and I wouldn't have been the best mum then either."

Daisy formed a strong friendship with Louise Redknapp during her time on Strictly. Speaking on her Femme podcast back in 2017, she said: "I don't use best friend often especially with someone I've only known for a year but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life and the two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another."

The British model added: "I would never in a million years have the confidence to set up my own business, my own company, my own podcast, if it wasn’t for the incredible nurture of one of my best friends. We're like each other's cheerleaders. For a woman to be so firmly in the sisterhood, and so selfless and so kind, it meant the world."