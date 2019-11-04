Kim Kardashian is on a mission to get to her goal weight for her 40th birthday The 39-year-old shared gruelling gym workouts on Instagram...

Let's face it, we have all been jealous of Kim Kardashian's fabulous curves at some point in our life. After all, she is famous for them! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she works hard to achieve her figure, posting a series of gruelling workouts to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Standing in the gym with her trainer Melissa Alcantara, Kim said: "Ok, so we're doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do, with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point." The 39-year-old revealed the motivation behind her gym sessions was to return to the figure she had eighteen months ago. She explained: "And yeah, I mean, sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago."

And her weekend workout didn't end there. The mother-of-four was back in the gym the next morning posting a video of her in a black sports bra and matching leggings doing squats with weights, which she captioned: "Are you guys sick of my workout videos?" Kim also revealed that she has committed to doing lower body workouts three times a week - we admire her dedication.

According to the star, her exercise regime is intended to make up for her diet, which she believes is the problem. "'It's my eating. I work out but it's like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40 so we'll fill you in with what that is soon," Kim hinted. She has only just turned 39 at the end of October, so she has around a year to achieve her goal before her 40th birthday. "You're going to be 39 going on 21," Melissa said, to which Kim replied: "Yes!"

She showed off her fabulous figure in 2018

And this isn't the first time she has turned to Melissa to help her change her lifestyle. Back in April 2018, Kim credited the personal trainer for transforming her figure by eating all-natural foods and focusing on interval training with weight training to shred fat and build lean muscle. "When I wasn't happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there's such a noticeable difference," Kim wrote. "I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle."

Kim dressed as Elle Woods for Halloween

We don't know about you, but we'd still love to have her current figure! From her abs firmly on show for Halloween when she dressed as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, to her promoting her figure-hugging shapewear collection SKIMS, I think it's safe to say that she has curves to die for regardless of her new exercise regime.