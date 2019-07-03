Carol Vorderman's body secrets revealed: 'I do 20,000 squats a year' The star hasn't weighed herself in 20 years

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman looks more like 38 than 58 and now we know why. The TV personality joins Lorraine on Thursday and opens up about the secret to her amazing figure. As part of the show's Body Confidential series, Carol told Lorraine Kelly about her fitness regime and we're pretty stunned. The star revealed she does a staggering 20,000 squats a year (who counts those we wonder?), she hikes twice a week and hasn't weighed herself since 1999. Wow. We're with you on ditching those scales Carol! Let's not forget that George Clooney once had a crush on the lovely Carol.

Carol says: "I haven’t weighed myself since 1999. I don’t actually know how much I weigh and I don’t care because I go on my dress size, thank god for lycra!" She adds: "I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist, I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist. If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11. A larger size 10, that’s kind of my boundary for where I’m happy."

The mum-of-two tells how she walks between 12 and 20 miles twice a week and sometimes hikes up to 26 miles in the Brecon Beacons. She continues: "In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot."

Carol also speaks about how the menopause has changed her figure, revealing: "As you go through the menopause things change. I had what’s called a Mirena coil. I put on a stone in two weeks. It gives off hormones as well, so I had it removed and it took me a year to lose the weight. I went through this terrible hormonal depression, and I don’t use that word lightly, it really was awful."

She is a fan of bio-identical gels as well, adding: "Wow has that changed everything! I’ve noticed my skin has improved, my shape has changed, things have grown significantly, and that I know is linked to that. Your shape changes."

Lorraine is on weekdays on ITV from 8.30am to 9.25am. Carol Vorderman’s Body Confidential will air on Thursday July 4th.

