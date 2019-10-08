Curtis Pritchard opens up about being "fat-shamed" on Love Island and why he might be on Strictly 2020 He revealed he would love to judge his brother AJ on Strictly!

Since starring on Love Island, Curtis Pritchard has been incredibly busy; from being a guest choreographer on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK to a receptionist on The Greatest Dancer, it's hard to believe he's had time to worry about his diet and exercise regime. But it seems that's exactly what's been on his mind, as the star recently announced he has become a WW ambassador. In an interview with HELLO!, the 23-year-old spoke about his Love Island experience, his wellness journey and whether he would ever join his brother AJ and take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

You may be wondering why a professional dancer with a very active lifestyle would be prompted to join WW, but Curtis explained that he was "fat-shamed" in the Love Island villa. "I've always fluctuated with my weight because I've always been on silly little crash course diets and then binged on food and it's not healthy either way," he said. "When I'm not dancing, for example in the villa, I eat a lot of food and I put all the weight straight back on."

He revealed he tries to ignore all negative and positive comments, stating his motivation behind joining WW is to achieve a healthier lifestyle and help other men follow suit. He said: "Men, we like to be masculine. It is a bit emasculating when we talk about weight and that's why men don't talk about it as much...Hopefully, if men feel like they want to live a healthier lifestyle I can help them along the way." But this doesn't mean cutting out his favourite food, sushi.

Aside from making healthier food choices, Curtis also has no plans to stop dancing. When asked whether he would join his brother on Strictly in the future, he said he would definitely consider it. "Strictly is an incredible programme, I absolutely love it to bits and dancing is my life, it's in my whole family. Even to be a judge would be absolutely fantastic and or to be a professional dancer. I don't think I could ever be on the celebrity side of it because I think I've done a bit too much dancing in my life for that. But if the opportunity was at the right time then who knows what the future holds?" We're hoping for a dance-off with AJ, who is currently paired up with Saffron Barker!

Although he revealed "we are very competitive", he also said AJ and himself are more than used to competing against one another. And the prospect of judging his brother certainly did not concern Curtis - we all understand a bit of friendly sibling rivalry!

"To be able to judge my brother, put it like this, it wouldn't go in his favour! I'd be very, very hard on him. Most people probably think 'oh he's a family member he's going to mark him better'. No, I'd make sure he's doing everything correct and he wouldn't be getting any favours from me!" He'd be in a similar situation to Motsi Mabuse, who told Lorraine she would be judging her sister Oti "like any other dancer." But the real question is: would Curtis be fair like Motsi or strict like Craig Revel Horwood?

Speaking of girlfriend Maura joining this year's Dancing on Ice, Curtis said: "She's a fantastic dancer but putting dancing onto the ice is a whole other story! I believe she will be not too bad at all but it's just muscle memory, it's just time and it's rehearsal. After two or three weeks of training, she'll get a feel of it. She has great connection from her arms to her body to her legs so that will help out with the ice skating." It sounds like he already has the words of wisdom needed to be a dancing judge, so we'll keep our fingers crossed we see him on Strictly in 2020!