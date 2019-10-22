Kim Kardashian's children surprise her with their impressive cooking skills on her 39th birthday North, 6 and Saint, 3 sure have skills in the kitchen!

It was Kim Kardashian's 39th birthday on Monday and amongst the many birthday wishes from friends and family that she re-posted on Instagram, the reality star also shared with her followers the sweetest birthday surprise that she received from her children. Posting to her Instagram Stories, the reality star uploaded an image of the breakfast in bed that had been delivered to her from North, 6 and Saint, 3 - we're assuming Chicago,1, and Psalm, 5 months may have skipped this activity but most likely gave her birthday cuddles instead.

The breakfast revealed the Kardashian-West children's impressive skills in the kitchen, although we do not doubt they had a helping hand. Consisting of a boiled egg, sausage, chopped strawberries and most impressively, pancakes shaped into the word 'MOM' as well as a love heart with the letter 'K' in the middle it was most definitely a breakfast of champions. The adorable breakfast was complete with handmade cards from the children, one read: "Happy Birthday, Saint" with cute multi-coloured scribbles. The other showcased North's incredible drawing skills, with a drawing of her mum and siblings in celebration.

Kim's surprise birthday meals didn't stop there as she also shared on her Instagram that her favourite Armenian restaurant had come to her birthday bash in Palm Springs to cook her a home-cooked birthday meal. The reality star was also surprised with a churros stand and a Beignets food truck as-well-as an incredible birthday cake. The star took to her Twitter to gush over all her delicious birthday treats writing: "My favourite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!" However, we're guessing that Kim's homemade breakfast in bed from her children may have topped it all - queue for the Kardashian-West cookbook!

