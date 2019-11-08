Strictly's Janette Manrara opens up about mental health after 'social media detox' The Strictly Come Dancing pro has had a tough few weeks

Janette Manrara has had a tough few weeks after finding herself suddenly out of Strictly Come Dancing after her partner Will Bayley was injured. And now the professional dancer has revealed that she treated herself to a "social media detox" because she was "sad". Sharing an update on her well-being on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, she said: "Hi team, I'm back! A few of you have been asking, 'Where is she? Is she OK? Is something wrong?' No guys, all is good, all is well."

She explained: "I just had a little bit of me time, took some time to myself. It's important to do that, to take care of yourself and do things for you. I had a little bit of a social media detox and now I'm back. Also getting the news that unfortunately Will and I were not going to be able to continue in the competition made me really sad and I thought I should take some time for myself to make myself feel better. I chat a lot with Will and we keep in touch and it's been nice. But I have missed you guys and you're not going to get rid of me that easily." Janette then teased that some exciting news for fans is on the horizon, adding: "Also, some exciting news coming up soon that I'll be able to share with you all, so I'm excited to be back!"

Janette is back and feeling better after her Strictly exit

MORE: Strictly stars are already in Blackpool – one week early!

Janette and Will revealed at the end of last month that they would no longer participate in the competition after Will sustained an injury that failed to heal enough for him to participate safely. In a statement discussing his departure, Will said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end. I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

Janette added: "Absolutely devastated that Will and I will not be able to continue dancing. We made some incredible memories that I will never forget, and I am pleased to have shared them with such an inspirational person, whom I can now call a friend for life."

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice claims Michelle Visage has given him psoriasis

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.