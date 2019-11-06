Strictly's Giovanni Pernice claims Michelle Visage has given him psoriasis The Strictly Come Dancing duo have been working hard on this week's American Smooth

Strictly Come Dancing has already seen one pro miss two weeks and another couple forced to pull out of the competition completely all due to injuries – but this is the first time the stress of learning new routines has been attributed to causing a severe skin condition. That seems to be the case though for Giovanni Pernice, who has claimed that teaching his partner Michelle Visage the American Smooth Foxtrot has caused him to develop psoriasis, although it is not known if Giovanni has suffered from the condition in the past.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of their rehearsals this week, Michelle asks Giovanni how their routine is coming along before he explains why he is scratching his chest. He said on Michelle's Instagram Stories clip: "I just scratched myself because I was itchy," to which Michelle explained: "He says I'm giving him psoriasis." Giovanni replied: "Yes you are giving me psoriasis. But other than that it's going really well."

Giovanni claims Michelle has caused his psoriasis

According to the NHS, psoriasis is a skin condition that causes red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales. These patches normally appear on your elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, but can appear anywhere on your body. Most people are only affected with small patches. In some cases, the patches can be itchy or sore. Triggers for flare-ups include stress, certain medication, hormonal changes, and skin injury.

Michelle and Giovanni have been impressing judges with their performances each week

Last week saw Will Bayley and his pro partner Janette Manrara forced to remove themselves from the competition after Will sustained an injury in rehearsals. "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end," said Will in a statement. "I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

Neil Jones has also missed two weeks of the competition after his own leg injury, forcing Kevin Clifton to step in as a replacement to dance with Alex Scott. Neil appears to be on the road to recovery though and hopes to be back on the dancefloor alongside Alex this Saturday.

