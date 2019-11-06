Strictly stars are already in Blackpool – one week early! Strictly Come Dancing will be live from Blackpool on Saturday 16 November

It's the most exciting time in the Strictly calendar – Blackpool week! And stars of the show have already started making their way to the iconic Tower Ballroom. Aljaz Skorjanec, Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova all arrived in the seaside town on Wednesday much to the surprise of Strictly fans. Sharing a video on his Instagram Stories of the three dancers at the train station, Aljaz said: "So we've just arrived to Blackpool but I have a funny feeling guys we're a week too early! No-one's here yet."

Aljaz didn't explain what the trio are doing there so early, especially considering they are all out of the main competition. But as part of the ensemble cast, it's possible they are getting in some early practice for what's sure to be a spectacular group number next weekend.

The trio arrived in Blackpool on Wednesday

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice claims Michelle Visage has given him psoriasis

The professional dancer and his partner Emma Weymouth became the sixth couple to lose their spot in the competition on Sunday. The couple failed to impress viewers with their Samba, landing in the bottom two for the second time. Joining them were three-time dance-off veterans Mike Bushell and Katya Jones. After both pairs performed a second time, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli were in agreement about the weakest performance, meaning Mike escaped the chop for the third time. Craig said: "Well, for me the most challenging and the better dance, I thought on this particular performance for me, I’d like to save Mike and Katya." Motsi agreed, saying: I’m going to choose a couple which I think everything they did was much clearer to read, much easier to follow and more prepared. I’m going to go with Mike and Katya."

Aljaz showed a snap of the iconic Blackpool Tower

MORE: Strictly breaking news: Will Bayley quits the show following injury

Asked by presenter Tess Daly about her experience of the show, Emma responded: "I’ve loved this more than anything I’ve done in my entire life. " Then turning to Aljaž, she paid her professional partner a moving tribute, saying: "I’m going to be forever grateful to you for working so hard, you’ve been so patient with me and teaching me everything. Thank you, I want to be friends forever because you’re just amazing. I never wanted to let you down, I’m just heartbroken."

Aljaz and Emma were voted off on Sunday

The professional dancer sweetly refused to accept her assessment, saying: "You never ever let me down from the first day of rehearsals when I walked in. I’m the only professional to have danced with an actual lady on Strictly Come Dancing. From day one in rehearsals, your dedication, to go from a non-performer, non-dancer, to achieve what you achieved on this show, I’m lucky it was me that taught you how to dance. Thank you so much for every single second in rehearsals. On that dancefloor you surprised me positively every single week. Thank you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.