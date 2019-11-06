Strictly's Michelle Visage speaks candidly about her daughter's mental health struggles The RuPaul's Drag Race judge has always been open about the topic...

While Michelle Visage has been enjoying showing off her dancing skills to both the judges and viewers on Strictly Come Dancing, her husband David Case and two daughters Lillie, 19, and Lola, 17, continue to be at the forefront of her mind. The doting mum took to Instagram to share Lola's mental health struggles and praised her candid approach.

Michelle shared this throwback photo of herself and Lola on Instagram

Posting a photo of the pair smiling with one of the app's filters, she wrote: "This is a 2 year old pic of me with my youngest daughter @lvvisage. Photos many times hide truths. She was not in a great place mental health wise in this shot but she has fought through the darkest times to arrive where she is today. Lola, you speaking out about your struggles helps so many others. I am so proud of you. You've got this and we are ALWAYS right behind you." She urged others to provide support to those in a similar situation. "If you know someone struggling with mental health issues, I know how hard it is because you don't know what to do. Neither do they. Please don't give up on them. Sometimes just knowing you are there could be a big help."

Fans showed their appreciation for her honesty in the comments section, with one writing: "It takes immense bravery to be vulnerable about mental health [heart emoji] keep pushing forward @lvvisage," while another said: "This is so beautiful and so inspiring."

The RuPaul's Drag Race judge has also been open about both her own and her eldest daughter's mental health battles in the past. Lillie, who is now at university, battled with anxiety and depression during her teenage years, as well as suicidal thoughts. Back in September 2018, she appeared on the podcast RuPaul: What's The Tee? with her mum where she opened up about her struggles and how she is now feeling much better after taking antidepressants.

Michelle knows first-hand how difficult mental health battles can be, having struggled with an eating disorder until her late 20s. Speaking to The Mirror, the Strictly star spoke frankly about the devastating realities of her unhealthy relationship with food, saying: "I couldn’t handle puking – bulimia in the traditional way wasn’t for me. I thought that by taking laxatives the calories would be flushed out." Thankfully, Michelle realised that her weight was not intrinsically tied to her happiness. She continued: "I was relying on my body for happiness. Your body is not your happiness. Even if you lose those last five pounds, all the things in your life that suck will suck after you do. Now, I listen to my body, I feel a million times healthier and much more confident in my skin."