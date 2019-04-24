Strictly star Janette Manrara supported by fans as she fights flu during dance show Get well soon Janette!

Strictly Come Dancing stars amaze us with their energy, going from one dance show to another with very few breaks. So it's unsurprising that poor Janette Manrara has been feeling under the weather after touring in her new dance show, Remembering the Movies. On Tuesday, the pro dancer shared a post on Instagram to inform her followers that she was suffering from the flu. She posted a picture of a cartoon castle, which had the message: "This princess saves herself." She wrote alongside the photo: "And so does lemon, ginger, & honey teas! Haha! Still on the mend, but fighting through this horrendous cold like a knight in shinning armour! It will not defeat me! #TinyButMighty#StayStrong #TheShowMustGoOn."

Fans were quick to wish Janette a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Hi Janette, hope you feel better soon, you are an amazing dancer and a lovely lady but take care in this changeable weather red hot and cold." Another wrote: "I hope you are feeling better really soon lovely. You were amazing on Friday and you were unwell then. Take care of yourself." A third added: "Hope you are feeling better."

Janette and Aljaz are currently touring in dance show Remembering the Movies

Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have been touring the UK with their new dance show, and over the weekend they were supported by many of their Strictly co-stars as the show celebrated its London launch. Karen Clifton and her boyfriend David Webb were in attendance, along with Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts, who arrived hand-in-hand at the show's opening. Katya and Neil Jones also made an appearance alongside Oti Mabuse and AJ Pritchard. Ahead of their debut show, Aljaz admitted that it was "by far the most challenging project he and Janette have ever done."

It has been a busy start to the year for Janette and Aljaz, who also worked on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in January. They have also been confirmed to return to the show for the 2019 series in September, so they are showing no signs of slowing down just yet. However, they have admitted that despite their busy schedules, they talk about starting a family “all the time”. Appearing on Lorraine in February, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids." She added: "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

