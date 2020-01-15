BBC presenter Deborah James reveals she is 'free' of incurable bowel cancer The You, Me and the Big C host shared the news in an emotional Instagram post

BBC presenter Deborah James has shared some extraordinary news with her fans. The You, Me and the Big C podcast presenter, who was diagnosed with incurable stage four bowel cancer in 2016, has revealed she is now "free" of the disease. The 38-year-old mother-of-two posted an emotional message on Instagram sharing her happy announcement alongside a definat photo. She wrote: "Ok cancer – you chose the wrong girl. 3 years on, 10 operations, too many scans, a lot of chemo, some fancy drugs, lots of tears… I'm still standing – and you (according to my most recent scans!) are still sleeping.

Deborah James was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016

"In fact, we have cut you out, burnt you, zapped you, ablated you, used radiotherapy, used targeted therapy, used every tool in the book and right now in fact according to my tear we are 'rewriting the text book!' It's a bit bonkers (and I haven't honestly processed this for a few reasons), but right now, I have no evidence of cancer in my body!! Which seems bonkers considering at one stage I had 15 tumours! And the stats (8 per cent survival at 5 years for metastatic Bowel Cancer) are against us. Yes I'm beyond happy. Have I celebrated? No! (I should!) BUT I'm realistic. Yes I'm in a place I never thought possible. But I've been here once before a few years ago and it was whipped away from me 6 weeks later! So I'm prepared. We all are.

The BBC presenter pictured with her family

"I'm still on treatment (tomorrow in fact!). Praying it continues to work. Being beyond grateful to be here today… still taking it one step at a time. Maybe one day I'll do slightly larger steps and start looking beyond the next 2 weeks! I hope… in the meantime, I'll just keep 'living'..."