Alexandra Burke's boyfriend Angus MacDonald has received the best Christmas present – he's been given the all-clear following his bowel cancer diagnosis. The Hull City footballer was diagnosed with the disease in September 2019, but on Thursday, his football club confirmed that he is now cancer-free. They said in a statement: "Hull City are delighted to announce the wonderful news that Angus MacDonald has been given the all-clear from bowel cancer. The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer in August but has now completed his treatment, which proved successful."

They continued: "Everyone at the club would like to express their happiness at this fantastic news. Angus has shown tremendous courage and strength of character during the most challenging of periods. We would like to wish him and his family and friends a wonderful Christmas and we all look forward to seeing Angus back in and around the club." Angus joined Hull City in January 2018, however, he was forced to miss his first season after a blood clot was found in his calf and he battled deep vein thrombosis. Just one month later, Angus was given the awful news that he had bowel cancer.

Confirming the news of his diagnosis on his own Instagram account in September, Angus posted a snapshot of himself in his football kit, telling his followers: "This is not an easy post to write but life isn't always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with bowel cancer. After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process."

Angus is now cancer-free

He added: "However, I am blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing teammates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I'm getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead. I will be ready to fight this head-on, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch. I'm going to take a few days away from social media, and get some alone time with my nearest and dearest."

Alexandra and Angus went public with their romance in July, when they were pictured together at Wimbledon. The X Factor star recently ended her engagement to fiancé Josh Ginnelly, first sparking speculation they had split when she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram account in June.

