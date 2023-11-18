Nikita Kuzmin's fans full of praise after Strictly star opens up about health 'battle'

Nikita Kuzmin's fanbase has heaped praise on him after he opened up about his health "battle" recently. The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is paired with Bad Education actor Layton Williams for this year's series, took to his social media to mark World Diabetes Day when he candidly shared his own journey with Type 1 diabetes.

Nikita, 25, spoke from experience in the caption, writing in part: "Diabetes can sometimes feel like an invisible battle."

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams' epic Argentine Tango

The dancer continued: "Raising awareness around both the highs and lows, as well as the key symptoms of diabetes, is essential; increased thirst, tiredness, weight loss and toilet use.

"Whilst everyone's symptoms can be different you should always consult a healthcare professional if you experience these." The Latin and ballroom champion was inundated with well-wishes from his fans who all heaped praise on Nikita for raising awareness of the chronic condition.

"You're a perfect ambassador for ppl with diabetes," began one fan, adding: "You are showing [people] that having diabetes doesn't have to stop [people] following their dreams, and can achieve anything. So proud of what you are doing for diabetics everywhere, you're inspirational."

MORE: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin 'emotional' as he defends Layton Williams over divisive routine

MORE: Nikita Kuzmin's London living room is a colourful haven in ultra-rare photos

© Shutterstuck Nikita Kuzmin was diagnosed with diabetes as a child

Another echoed this, writing: "As a fellow type one, thanks for using your platform to spread awareness!!" A third said: "You're AMAZING Nikita!! I don't have diabetes myself but the way that you have a career in dance that you absolutely love and the way that you haven't let your diabetes hold you back is SO inspiring to me and to many others."

A fourth, meanwhile, was equally inspired by Nikita's post. "So many people are going to see this and be so inspired," they commented, adding: "It's incredible that so many people get to see, that having diabetes can't stop you! And to follow your dreams and you WILL succeed! [You're] incredible and so, so talented. Thank you for being an inspiration."

The Ukranian-born dancer previously spoke out about how his diabetes diagnosis affected him and how it initially made him fear his dream to become a professional dancer would be in jeopardy. He told the Daily Star: "When I found out, I was 13 and I just come back to Ukraine and at that time, I'd been dancing already for nine years. I lived in three countries and everything because of that."

© BBC Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly

He added: "So when I found out, I thought, 'My career's over,' and the next morning I woke up and I saw all those kids smiling and they were happy and they were diabetics just like me.

"I went out of my room and - this is one of my best memories in my life - there was this wall of fame. It was all of the famous, successful diabetics - Olympians, Paralympians, presidents, actors – everything."