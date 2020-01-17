I think we can all agree the Kardashians have incredible figures that they often show off on social media via their enviable holiday snaps. But the real question is how did they get their bodies back into shape after giving birth? Kourtney Kardashian - who is mother to Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 - recently shared an incredible picture of her relaxing on a boat in Sardinia, Italy wearing a gold-coloured bikini. And we are in awe of her toned abs! Luckily, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared some of her secrets about how she got her pre-baby body back on her lifestyle website, Pooch. Although her methods changed after each child, there was one exercise in particular that she really credits for her toned figure.

While she was pregnant with Mason, she said light cardio workouts such as "a quick two- to three-mile run" and uphill walks were her go-to exercise. But it was actually breastfeeding for 16 months that she credits for her weight loss. "It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate with a ton of water," she wrote. "It burns around 700 calories each feeding."

After trying yoga following Penelope's birth, she said she started to really enjoy High Intensity Interval Training, also known as HIIT, especially with the help of her trainer Dom. HIIT includes short periods of intense exercise that is known to burn calories, and it is a workout loved by many celebrities, including Davina McCall, Gemma Atkinson and Chloe Madeley who all feature it in their fitness apps. According to Kourtney, she got "addicted to this sort of activity", from boxing to jump roping and even running up and down the stairs in her house. Judging by her interior, we imagine this is a lot more intense than it sounds!

Many people would struggle to maintain any exercise routine after having several kids to occupy their time, but not Kourtney. The 40-year-old stopped HIIT temporarily when she fell pregnant with Reign in favour of Tracy Anderson dance workouts and even keeping fit with her children via walks.

Ultimately, HIIT exercises such as burpees and jump squats are the answer to her figure! She revealed: "[They] are really what made the biggest difference. It’s hard at first, but I noticed once I became used to that sort of intensity, I craved it." However, she warned against being pressured into getting back to your pre-baby body and said: "The most important thing is to listen to your body." Baby or not, we need to try these tips!