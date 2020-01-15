Wow, wow, wow! Is this the most impressive celebrity ab photo we've seen so far this year? We think so. Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger has amazed her Instagram followers with her latest gym photo, posing next to her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. The super-fit couple showed off their extremely toned physiques in the picture, with Nicole writing: "The only bad workout is the one you don’t do. New decade, new week, new mindset, endless possibilities!" Nicole looks fantastic in the snap, with her defined stomach muscles and very cool neon pink workout outfit. The star is definitely giving us that New Year fitness inspiration we need to get moving.

Unsurprisingly, Nicole was flooded with compliments from her fans. Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan simply posted: "Abs," while another follower wrote, "So perfect. Miss Universe." One fan said: "Just look at those abs, that body."

There was an apt comment from one fan, who told Nicole: "Excuse me while I cry about my “time to get fit!” New Year’s resolution. You two are ABS-olutely killin’ the game."

So how does the singer keep her figure in such great shape? Well, Nicole is one of those sporty all-rounders, enjoying gym sessions and outdoor exercise. In 2019, the star told Daily Mail Australia: "'I just tried F45 here in Australia and I really liked it. I think it's important to find a few different classes or workouts which you enjoy, whether that's swimming or going for a run." F45 is a functional training workout which combines circuits and HIIT exercises."Mixing everything up gives me the best results," she added.

Nicole gained fame in world-famous girl group The Pussycat Dolls, who are known for their flexible dance moves, so the former X Factor judge keeps up with her dance practice. In October 2019, she posted: "First stop after touching down in Jakarta, rehearsals with my girls! We are so excited, we servin’ shapes givin’ lewks honaays!!"

Nicole also has a passion for surfing, born in Hawaii, and has previously shared clips of herself riding the waves. Beside one throwback video, she said: "Omg! My first time ever learning how to move on a wave and I was so stoked. It’s never too late to try something new. Just don’t give up, let go and trust yourself! Here’s to forever riding new waves in life ."

The star has credited exercise with benefitting her mental health, writing on her Instagram page: "I travel so much it’s so important for me to sweat it out. It’s not only for physical being, but mostly for my mental well-being. It keeps me centered, focused, strong and helps me get in the right frame of mind for my work ahead. Preparation is key. Prepare yourself so when the opportunity comes, you are ready!"