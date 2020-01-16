We need Gemma Atkinson's blue sports bra and fitness leggings in our workout wardrobe The mum-of-one looked so toned in the news clips

TV star Gemma Atkinson has shared another video clip of herself working out in the gym and as usual, she looks amazing! The actress, who shares baby Mia with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, posted the sweetest message to a small business who sell fitness clothing, giving them a huge thumbs up. In the series of clips, we see a very toned Gemma wearing blue leggings and a sports bra with super-cool strappy back detail by the brand Berry Queen. The funky outfit is pretty affordable too, with the Blueberry leggings retailing at £40 and the matching sports bra for £28.

Gemma wrote: "While I was on maternity leave a load of gym clothes were brought into work from a young girl called Lou who had started a business and was looking for ways to expand. She was giving them to the girls in the office and asked if they liked it, could they possibly post feedback on her site or a shout on the radio. Now Ads on radio are sponsors so we can’t just “shout out” brands or businesses.

Photo: Instagram / Gemma Atkinson

The actress continued: "Last week I met Lou as she was in again asking for feedback as I was arriving. The brand is @berryqueenuk and I’m wearing it in the videos. My feedback... it’s comfy, colourful, squat proof (as proven) and you deserve all the recognition & success. Well done Lou and the team. A group of young girls with lots of drive and ambition! I love the name too as obv, I’m the BURY Queen."

Photo: Instagram / Gemma Atkinson

Aw, what an awesome shout out for a small business. And the store in question was thrilled with Gemma's post, writing: "You’ve just made our 2020. You look incredible!!! Thank you for the amazing feedback!!!"

Gemma's followers also loved her outfit, with one saying: "U look amazing and the gear is fab too." Another wrote: "So nice of you to give her a shout out. Well done on all the training post baba!" While one fan said: "Great way to do a shout out for a small business! Spot on."

If you want to get your hands on a workout ensemble like Gemma's, head to the Berry Queen website where they still have both the leggings and sports bra available in all sizes from six to 16. The leggings feature a lined waistband with stretchy fabric and Body-Wick technology to keep you cool and dry. The bra has high support with removable passing, suitable for cardio, yoga, classes and weights. Both pieces also come in red and black colours.

