Intermittent fasting: Jennifer Aniston shares the diet secret behind her youthful looks The actress eats during a set time-frame each day

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston looked incredible on the Golden Globes red carpet dressed in Dior Haute Couture with a vintage Cartier necklace. The Friends star appears much younger than her 50 years, her skin radiant, hair super shiny and an enviable toned figure. We all know Jen's a healthy living fan, taking in the LA sunshine, practicing yoga and sticking to a nutritious diet – and the actress recently revealed details of her diet and fitness routine, which includes the practice of 'intermittent fasting'. Jennifer and her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon opened up about their lifestyles to the Radio Times.

Jennifer said: "I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours." Reese added: "Jen knows so much about health and fitness that I always defer to her. She's great at wellbeing advice." Jennifer reportedly drinks a daily celery juice, while Reese likes to have a green juice. The pair give themselves one cheat day a week.

We can barely imagine fasting for 16 hours a day, but it seems Jennifer's sleeping hours help matters. She is said to wake at 9am, drink her celery juice, mediate and then workout – at least five fitness sessions a week – and Reese gets up at 5.30am, training at the gym around six days a week.

What is intermittent fasting?

The 16:8 diet is growing in popularity, involving restricting food consumption to a set time of eight hours a day and refraining from eating for the other 16 hours. For example, you could eat between 10am and 6pm or between 9am and 5pm. It's advised to eat regular small meals full of whole foods and healthy drinks.

Does intermittent fasting work?

Fans of the eating plan credit it with helping to shift weight, increase longevity and controlling blood sugar levels. However, as with many diets, there can be downsides. Binge eating within the eight-hour window negates the positive effects and can cause initial side-effects like increased appetite and tiredness.