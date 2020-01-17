ASOS launches exciting online tool that shows clothes on different body types HELLO!'s Body Work columnist Alex Light is excited about the trial of a new shopping tool...

As if I didn’t love ASOS enough! Not only does the online retailer give us same-day delivery, frequent discount codes, a wide range of sizes and a huge selection of brands, now ASOS is trialling an augmented reality tool that is set to change how we shop. The tool, called ‘See My Fit’ and developed in partnership with Israeli AR company Zeekit, will enable online shoppers to make more informed buying choices by showing a simulated view of how the items will look on different-sized and shaped bodies.

Currently, 800 dresses are included in the trial - and consumers will be able to see each of those dresses on a range of 16 models in sizes 4 to 18. ASOS have confirmed that more models and a wider range of sizes will be available in the final product launch.

So once you’ve selected a model, ‘See My Fit’ digitally maps the product onto that model, taking into account the size, cut and fit of each individual garment. The resulting images look very realistic.

Personally, I’m so excited about this because I can’t tell you the countless times I’ve ordered something about seeing it on the size 8 model, received it and realised it barely even looks like the same dress!

It’s also about time e-commerce stepped up to the plate when it comes to body diversity and catered to the customers who are shopping, not just size 8 customers. Now we just have to hope that the trial is successful and the tool is launched - crossing everything!