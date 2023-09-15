What happened to Strictly star Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin?

As she takes to the Strictly dancefloor for the first time, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington's fiancé, Jonathan Goodwin, will be cheering her on.

The pair met in 2021, getting engaged within a few days of their first encounter, and have always had a super supportive relationship. Just months after they met and embarked on a whirlwind romance, Jonathan was injured in a horrific accident which saw him paralysed for life.

What happened to Amanda Abbington's partner Jonathan Goodwin?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin spoke about his accident on Lorraine

Jonathan Goodwin, 43, worked as a stuntman, but one daredevil escapade went wrong in 2021, seeing him crushed by two cars on fire.

He was trying to escape from a strait jacket while hanging upside down 30 feet in the air as part of the now-axed series America's Got Talent: Extreme, with Amanda. 51, saying of the catastrophe: "[The stunt] was dangerous, but I knew Jonathan was a perfectionist so I didn’t think anymore about it.

"When I woke up the following morning there was a voicemail from his stunt coordinator: 'Jonathan’s had an accident. It’s not great news.'

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington has supported her partner Jonathan Goodwin during his ordeal

"Then it all became a crazy whirlwind; finding out what had happened, flying his family out there."

Amanda went on to explain the seriousness of Jonathan's accident, sharing he had lost a kidney, broken both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broken his spine and severed his spinal cord.

The injury was so bad that Jonathan called Amanda pre-surgery to share that he might not make it, but thankfully he came out the other side, with the star saying her partner is going from "strength to strength" in his recovery.

During an appearance on Lorraine, Amanda, who used to be married to Martin Freeman, said: "He's amazing, he makes me smile. I love him to bits, he's going from strength to strength.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin enjoyed a whirlwind romance

"I forget he's in a wheelchair, he's independent and strong. He's genuinely my hero, I don't know what I'd do without him. He's so supportive and gorgeous. Wedding in summer it's happening."

Jonathan emotionally said he'd understand if Amanda left him following his accident, explaining: "I said you have a get out of jail free card, if you want to walk away I understand and she told me not to be so stupid."

How did Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abbington meet?

Amanda and Jonathan embarked on a whirlwind romance, getting engaged within days of first meeting in 2021.

© Getty Jonathan and Amanda had their first date in Vienna

The pair exchanged messages prior to meeting, with Amanda sharing: "We talked for six hours every day for eight weeks and then finally met in Vienna where I was working in August 2021. After half an hour he proposed and I said yes."

