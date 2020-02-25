Olly Murs has taken to Instagram to unveil his amazing new physique. The singer shared two photos taken just seven weeks apart, as he spoke about the impact his weight loss has had on his wellbeing. "Ain't bad for a 35yr old!" Olly began. "My ambition to be a 'butler in the buff' is coming true!" The singer explained that the first picture was taken on the 2 January, and admitted that at the time he felt "grumpy", had "no energy" and that his "sleeping was awful". "So I made some adjustments," he concluded. "And I'm actually buzzing. Now I'm off to get a McDonald's!"

No doubt Olly's new romance has something to do with his transformation. The former X Factor star is dating bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank. The couple confirmed their relationship on New Year's Day in a cute picture that Olly shared on his Instagram. He uploaded a picture of them both and captioned it: "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!"

Amelia, 27, is a city worker and body builder from Plymouth. She trains twice a day, three times a week, including weight lifting and high intensity training. She also completed the 2013 London Marathon. Amelia came first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category in the 2019 Miami Pro Champions, then also won the Bikini Babe Tall Class in the Pure Elite competition.

Speaking previously to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."