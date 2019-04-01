Olly Murs' weight loss journey: How he got in the best shape of his life for The Voice He's made one major change

If you're a fan of Olly Murs, you've probably noticed that the singer is currently looking extra taught and slim. Why? Well he's slimmed down for the newest series of The Voice and his weight loss has his fans asking: how exactly has he done it? Well, by making one major change.

Although Olly is primarily famous for coming second in the 2009 series of The X Factor and later having a string of hits and presenting gigs, he originally wanted to be a footballer before an injury prevented him from pursuing that career. In recent years though, he's well and truly got back into sport and exercise and even employed a personal trainer to help him get going again. The results have really shown.

Back in 2015, his personal trainer at the time, Rob Solly, posted an impressive before and after photo of the 34-year-old and revealed that the impressive body transformation was after just 12 weeks of working out and following a healthy diet. He wrote, “This is @ollyofficial after 12 weeks training me with, 3 times a week before the #neverbeenbettertour. Go Olly!”.

Clearly Olly has kept up his routine. If you scroll through his Instagram just once you can see him boxing, running, squatting, planking and even pushing tractors. In fact, he has taken to working out again so much that he even started his own fitness YouTube series called, Do It Like. The videos see him meet some of the biggest sport stars and learn how to work out like them so that he can take his own regime to the next level and you can copy it too. As for diet, he's previously revealed he's strict with himself, saying: "When I started to train I just cut out chocolate and anything sugary out of my diet and it just fell off." Good to know.