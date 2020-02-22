Chris Moyles has been on a major health kick over the last few years. The Radio X DJ has shed five stone since cutting out fast food and hiring a personal trainer – and on Friday night he displayed the results of his continued hard work during a night out with Keith Lemon. Sharing a photo of the pair out together on his Instagram page, Keith captioned the image: "Had a lovely evening with this fella last night. Feeling it now!" Chris looked like he was certainly enjoying himself as he posed with a huge grin on his face in the touching photo.

Back in 2017, the 46-year-old took to Facebook to open up about his five stone weight loss, confirming that he had got fit by eating healthily and with the help of a trainer and regular exercise. He also addressed rumours that he had taken a type of weight loss supplement, writing: "I have never even heard of this product, let alone used it. I don't want people reading this and thinking that's how I lost weight. So here, from my tiny mouth, is the truth. I stopped buying bread. Dramatically cut my lager intake. Started eating better food... Trained regularly. That's it. I just wanted you to know I didn't use any supplements and I still… hate oatmeal."

The star's healthier outlook on life has taken years of dedication and he certainly used no quick fix to alter his appearance. His approach to health and fitness appears to have begun way back in 2011 when he revealed he had hired former boxer David Haye's old personal trainer. He told the Mirror: "I've got David Haye's old trainer who kills me. I've become obsessed [fitness]. And I watch what I eat now that I've had to learn to cook for myself and that takes up a lot of my time, especially if I'm not drinking, which I have been trying not to do lately."

