Olly Murs has shared a stunning photo of him kissing his girlfriend Amelia Tank on a high-flying swing from their recent holiday. The post comes six days after The Voice UK judge shared his heartache following the passing of close friend Caroline Flack. Alongside the image, the 35-year-old expressed his gratitude to his girlfriend for being there as he grieved. "When I needed a cry you gave me a shoulder, when I needed space you let me have it and when I needed a kiss you said only on this [explicit] swing," he wrote.

Olly shared the photo on Instagram

"But literally thanks for the last few days, hope I didn’t ruin the last week of your awesome family holiday darling." [sic] Just hours before, Olly shared a poignant message alongside a snap, showing him lying on some sand with his legs and arms open wide across whilst facing the sun. "Behind the clouds the sun is still shining," he wrote. It's clear that Olly is coming to terms with the loss of his friend, Love Island host Caroline. The pair hosted one series of the hit ITV show together, and went on to become good friends.

Earlier this year, Olly and Amelia enjoyed a romantic getaway and it looks like they stayed at a Juice Master retreat, which encourages their guests to relax, recharge and rejuvenate. Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in early 2019 before cooling things off.

However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to The Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

